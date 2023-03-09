Attorney Christopher Thomas joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

the rights of chronically houseless individuals with disabling conditions like severe mental illness or substance abuse

different legal actions that can help them, including civil commitment, guardianship, and assisted community treatment

how assisted community treatment “street medicine” works

proof required for a family court judge to issue an Order to Treat, that can include involuntary medication.

