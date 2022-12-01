Attorney and Executive Director of the Office of Consumer Protection Stephen Levins joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:
- warning signs of a scam
- how to protect yourself from getting scammed, including only shopping at sites that have https and a closed padlock symbol
- advantages of paying by credit card rather than debit card or services like Venmo or Zelle
- why social media sites like Facebook and Instagram are easy targets for scammers
- special precautions when purchasing from third party sellers like Ebay and Poshmark
- what to do if you think you’ve been scammed