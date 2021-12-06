1940s – 2021: A timeline of previous fuel leaks, incidents that have affected the groundwater at Red Hill well

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The recent water contamination issues for military housing residents on Oahu have left many without clean water, others — including their pets — experiencing illness and the demand for more answers and solutions.

However, this is not the first time petroleum was detected at the Red Hill shaft. According to the Honolulu Board of Water Supply’s (BWS) website, the Navy owns 20 tanks that can hold up to 12.5 million gallons of fuel at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility — and they sit just 100 feet above the well.

In this BWS document about why Oahu residents should be concerned about these fuel tanks, it stated:

“Fuel from the tanks that leak into the groundwater can eventually spread to neighboring wells because

the groundwater is always moving. The amount of fuel that contaminates the aquifer and how quickly it

spreads depends on the volume of fuel released into the groundwater.”

Also in the document, BWS reported these corroding tanks could be the reason for petroleum escaping and why fuel is still being found underneath them. In slides from a 2019 Honolulu City Council meeting, it is mentioned that the tanks are over 45 years old and the one-fourth inch of steel plates that keep fuel in them continues to rust; it also documented a list of other releases/leaks from these tanks.

Here is a timeline of Red Hill incidents, findings and reports according to documents on the BWS website:

1940s to 1980s — In the Navy’s Red Hill Facility Groundwater Protection Plan (GWPP) report, leaks were documented from several fuel tanks (Navy, 2008).

— In the (GWPP) report, leaks were documented from several fuel tanks (Navy, 2008). After 1988 — Navy reported Tanks 15 and 16 both had fuel leaks sometime after 1988 (Navy, 2002). Tank 5, Tank 10, Tank 17, Tank 19 and Tank 19 were inspected after 1988 in which wall corrosion was identified that may have caused possible leaks below the detection limit (Navy, 2014).

— Navy reported Tanks 15 and 16 both had fuel leaks sometime after 1988 (Navy, 2002). 1998 to 2002 — Investigations showed fuel contamination under Red Hill fuel tanks . Basalt core samples taken from underneath these tanks also revealed petroleum stains.

— Investigations showed . Basalt core samples taken from underneath these tanks also revealed petroleum stains. 2002 — The Navy reported a fuel leak from Tank 6.

— The Navy reported a fuel leak from Tank 6. 2005 — Tests done by the Navy since 2005 indicate petroleum contaminants to still be present in the groundwater below the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

— Tests done by the Navy since 2005 indicate in the groundwater below the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. August 2010 — In a Navy Audit Report , the BWS presented several findings : Irregular maintenance and insufficient inspection caused groundwater contamination. Operational and time constraints resulted in delays in maintenance completion. Non-compliance with terms of the State DOH approved Navy Groundwater Protection Plan (GPP).

— In a , the : Before 2014 — Cores taken before 2014 from beneath 19 of out of the 20 tanks showed petroleum staining (AMEC, 2002).

— Cores taken before 2014 from beneath 19 of out of the 20 tanks showed petroleum staining (AMEC, 2002). January 2014 — The Navy reported about 27,000 gallons of jet fuel from Tank 5 leaked.

Now, issues started again when Navy officials received reports of a fuel-like odor in the water at multiple homes in military housing areas for Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam on Sunday, Nov. 28.

Since then, officials have tested the water, and on Thursday, Dec. 2, the Navy confirmed the presence of petroleum products in samples taken from the Red Hill shaft, part of the Moanalua-Waimalu groundwater aquifer. Navy officials said that well has been isolated since Nov. 28.

Officials have scrambled between conducting system flushes with clean water to try to mitigate the issue, answer questions from angered residents, provide clean water and helpful resources to affected families, as well as create an action plan moving forward.

Here is a list of resources families impacted by this water crisis can utilize.

Military officials have also held several town hall meetings with the affected community. At these town halls residents were given updated information and were able to ask questions and voice concerns.