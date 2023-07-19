HONOLULU (KHON2) — The ACT and the SAT have been a source of anxiety for American high school students planning for college.

The standardized tests aim to assess readiness for higher education, but few manage to achieve a perfect score.

In fact, only one-quarter of one percent of all ACT test-takers earn the perfect composite score of 36, and that select few include Jonah De Shong of Maui and Malia Hill of Hawai’i Island.

Jonah De Shong of Maui, left, and Malia Hill of Hawai’i Island, right.

“I’m definitely glad that I won’t have to take the test again!” said Hill, a 17-year-old rising senior at Waiakea High School.

Hill and De Shong, a 17-year-old rising senior at Baldwin High School, had similar reactions to learning their scores.

“At first I thought it was an example of someone’s score. I didn’t think it was my own. So I was kind of shocked. It took me a while to actually process that that was my score,” said Hill.

“I kept refreshing the webpage to make sure that it was correct. I was like, ‘Is this is this the right scoring? Am I looking at like somebody else’s score by mistake or something? Wow, this is cool,'” said De Shong.

De Shong, who is legally blind, has Stargardt’s disease, a genetic eye disorder that can cause progressive vision loss. He was given extra time to complete the timed test, which consists of 215 questions split into four categories: English, Math, Reading, and Science. An optional essay is also included.

Hill and De Shong said they prepared extensively for the ACT.

“I did do practice tests, and we had the opportunity to prepare in my math class,” said Hill. The Big Island girl squeezed in studying time between her commitments with student government, the National Honor Society, track and civil air patrol.

De Shong also studied between duties as president of the Book Club, member of the Key Club, and playing the clarinet with the Symphonic Band and the Baldwin High School Pep Band.

“I looked through a lot of my old notes from my previous years of Algebra Two. I mostly focused on the math, because it’s one of the subjects I’m not super confident in. So I spent a lot of time doing practice problems,” he said.

Both dished out some solid advice for fellow students planning on taking the ACT.

“I think the most important thing to have is a strong foundation in every subject,” offered Hill.

“If you feel like you’re either taking too long to read or you’re you just can’t process a question, I’d recommend just looking at the answers and then choosing the best one. Then if you have time at the end, going back and checking it,” Hill added.

“In a lot of ways, it’s a test of speed and endurance. You don’t want to spend too much time on one question, or even a certain question or passage that you might not understand. So you just want to just go as fast as you can and answer as best as you can. And I would say, don’t worry too much, because you can retake it,” said De Shong.

As for their plans for after high school, Hill and De Shong said they are interested in applying for universities on the West Coast.