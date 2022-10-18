HONOLULU (KHON) – Ever heard of speedcubing? It’s gaining popularity in the islands.

Speedcubing is the sport of solving a Rubik’s Cube (or a similar combination puzzle) in the shortest amount of time possible.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The World Cube Association held the “Hono Luau Cube Off 2022,” a speedcubing competition at the Doubletree by Hilton Alana Waikiki Beach Hotel on September 24 and 25.

The number of competitors from Hawai’i jumped 68 percent from the year before, said Hono Luau Cube Off organizer Chris Martin.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“We were really surprised how much speed cubing has gained in the islands. It’s wonderful,” said Martin.