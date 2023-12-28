HONOLULU (KHON) – In a testament to her perseverance and determination, Honolulu teenager Ellen Ruckman-Bruch, 13, emerged victorious not once but twice in her school’s spelling bee, showcasing her exceptional spelling skills despite having Down syndrome.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Ellen’s journey began last year when she clinched the title at Honolulu Waldorf School’s spelling bee.

“I loved it. It’s the sort of thing I will do again in the future!” she said in 2022.

True to her word, the eighth-grader proved her mettle once again, outshining 52 fellow spellers at the recent Honolulu Waldorf spelling bee.

The competition, a nail-biting 29 rounds that lasted 2 hours, culminated in Ellen’s spelling of the word “tostones.”

“It is a type of Puerto Rican food, and you can also find it in restaurants in Hawaii,” said Ellen.

The proud parents, Benjamin Bruch and Rudiger Ruckman, couldn’t contain their joy. The pressure of the competition led Rudiger to stay home, relying on updates from Benjamin during the intense spelling bee.

“When she won, I stood in the driveway and cried. I thought, ‘The neighbors can think I’m crazy. It’s perfectly okay,'” said Ruckman.

“Spelling is Ellen’s sport,” said Benjamin Bruch.

“It’s like if your kid was in the Little League championship, you would be there for their big game. And I was definitely going to be there for her big moment at the school bee.”

Ellen, the sole contestant with Down syndrome, refuses to let the extra chromosome define or set her apart.

“Down syndrome is definitely not that scary. It can be exciting,” she said. “You can live a life with happiness, and enjoy your life for who you are, and be accepted for who you are.”

When asked about common misconceptions, Ellen responded, “People sometimes say, ‘Oh, you have Down syndrome. Do you know how to climb? Do you have muscles?’ I do have muscles, I do know how to climb.”

As for Ellen’s next challenge? She’s preparing for the Honolulu District spelling bee.