HONOLULU (KHON2) — Artificial Intelligence is constantly changing our world.

Present innovations in the field of AI are moving at such a fast pace, it’s tough to keep up.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

AI is changing nearly every industry and impacting society in ways many are still struggling to comprehend.

But according to Dr. Mark Hines director of Professional Learning for Teachers, it’s a “conversation that needs to be forced in schools.”

Schools like Mid-Pacific Institute, a college-preparatory school in Honolulu, are exploring ways AI can benefit students.

“There’s a lot that’s changing and in limbo, and we’re figuring it out right now. It’s incredibly exciting,” said Jon Pennington, Education Technologist at Mid-Pacific Institute.

Skeptics fear AI may soon grow smarter than humans.

But for student Ian Nishikawa, 17, “AI is only as powerful as we can make it.”

“It already is a part of our present,” said student Helena Winchester, 17. “The future of it is going to be even more advanced than we can imagine. So I think at the moment, what we can do is embrace it, instead of being scared of it.”

Several students from Mid-Pacific Institute recently participated in an Association of Technology Leaders in Independent Schools national virtual workshop, where national school leaders discussed ways to implement new technology into the curriculum.

The students spoke with educators about ways to use AI ethically and responsibly in the classroom setting, and how they’ve used tools, such as ChatGPT, as part of academic coursework.

“Some of the questions that we got, were also really intriguing,” said Kimi Yokoyama, 18. “And it’s kind of eye-opening to think like, this is our future. And these are problems that are being created with new technology.

“But it’s also a little bit of our responsibility to have the skills to tackle those problems, right,” said Yokoyama. “So if we’re not comfortable with this technology, we can’t handle the ethical issues or the technical issues, or any anything in between.”

Concerns of using ChatGPT and other AI tools to cheat in school is a concern, they said, prompting a discussion of regulating AI.

“I work on journalism at school, and I’ve had someone write an article that was clearly produced by ChatGPT,” said Charlie Gaudiello, 17. “It’s very obvious. It doesn’t sound human. I want students to really show their own voice. Every person has their own voice, and they have their own story to tell and to see people sort of rely on it makes me sad.”

“I feel we should worry more that we don’t get too dependent on it,” said Natasha Strongosky, 16. “What if the power goes out? We’re gonna be stuck in the dark, literally. No internet. It’s good to use it, but not too much.”

Sydney Woolley, 16, likens the reservations against AI to the invention of the calculator.

In interview Woolley said:

“At first, the calculator was a fearful thing. Everyone thought math and engineering would be dead. We would never need to learn how to do algebra. Or Grammarly. Children will never have to learn how to write English or how to use proper grammar anymore. But we’ve developed enough to use those as tools. And I think with the right stigma, the right mindset and the right education for both students and educators, we can turn something like ChatGPT into a tool like the calculator.”

Pennington stated:

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“What do we do to help young people become successful in life, happy, productive, healthy, making choices that are part of being good citizens and people in their community? The tools that are changing, either provide a means to open up the possibility of how we can rethink that and how we use time to do that. Or we can fight the tide that’s there,” said Dr. Hines.