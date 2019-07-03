Whiz Kids: Jenna Perry

HONOLULU (KHON2) Even some of the world’s greatest artists have doubted their work.

KHON2’s Brigette Namata met a teen who thinks her artwork is modest.

What is the key to great art?

The answer is subjective.

Here’s what Kailua teen Jenna Perry would say.

“I know this is kind of hippie, but it’s really free,” said Jenna Perry. “I zone out a lot, sometimes I can’t even hear my mom. It’s relaxing. You forget about what’s going on in the world.”

Growing up, Jenna was a doodler.

“I doodled a lot especially on my homework,” said Perry. “I think one time, my teacher was like: ‘Stop doodling on here. Do it on a separate paper.'”

The 14-year-old has since graduated from homework paper to acrylic paint on canvas like this school piece called Sirens.

“I started seeing pictures of these bird women,” shared Perry. “They were half fish. I got really interested.”

In Greek mythology, sirens were dangerous creatures, who lured sailors through singing to shipwreck on their island.

“I just made three of them with different colored wings,” she said.

Jenna created dozens of different works of art. Some she posts on Instagram, a way the quiet teen connects with others.

“I’m definitely pretty shy,” she revealed. “Once I get to know people I’m a lot more outgoing and confident when talking to people.”

“But art is something you feel at home with” asked KHON2’s Brigette Namata.

‘Yes definitely,” noted Perry. “It makes me feel a lot more comfortable in situations.”

She isn’t formally trained in drawing, sketching, or painting but it does run in the family.

Jenna credits her mother and older brother for their artistry.

“You just have to just start, really,” she said. “How I learned to get better was I looked back at old art. You have to start. You’ll build off of it. Sometimes people are stuck in one place. If they ask artists they know, or look at tutorials that helps, too. I should be telling myself this more. People should stop comparing themselves which I do a lot. Everybody has their own place at their own stage in their artwork. Everybody is still growing even the ones you look up to. They may even doubt their art. You are improving.”