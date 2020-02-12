Whiz Kid: self-taught 12-year-old artist uses her gift to spread happiness

Our latest Whiz Kid has exceptional talent.

She taught herself how to draw, paint and sketch, but that’s not the best part. It’s what she does with her artwork that makes her truly exceptional.

“When you try to imagine things, you can create it just by drawing it,” said 12-year-old Whiz Kid Hailey Kim.

She uses her talent for good. From pen to paper — or finger to iPad — Kim creates colorful works of art that she gives to others when they’re feeling blue.