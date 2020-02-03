Whiz Kid: broken bones doesn’t scare 8-year-old off from motocross races

Nothing scares Chyson Wagner … except for getting old.

“I want to stay young. I love being a kid,” said the 8-year-old.

The Maili boy has been competing in motocross races across the country since he was 4 years old. He has since picked up award after award.

Wagner recently broke his femur while practicing on his dirt bike.

“I thought I did a whip, and then I think I fell,” he explained. “Then I went upside down. When I broke it, this leg was done and this leg was up my head. Then the bike was on me and rolled over me. And my foot was twisted.”

Wagner underwent physical therapy, determined to get back on his bike.

“People should not be lazy because if they stay in bed and don’t exercise, they’ll get all old and stuff.”