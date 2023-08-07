Attorney Alexander Silvert, author of “The Mailbox Conspiracy,” joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss the difference between direct and circumstantial evidence, criminal intent, burden of proof, reasonable doubt, right to a speedy trial, and enhanced sentencing.

Q. As a former defense attorney, what advice do you give to your clients as to how to dress and behave in court?

Defendants should look clean, well-groomed and dress conservatively. You want them to look like someone’s brother, sister, mother or father who could not have committed murder, instead of a criminal. Stephen Brownhair was no longer green and pulled back neatly in a ponytail. He wore dress shirts and khaki pants. Hailey Dandurandappeared in long straight dark hair (not pink), wore long-sleeved dresses, and spoke softly with downcast eyes. Defendants should sound credible and not evasive or defensive.

Q. Telma Boinville was going to clean a vacation rental when she walked in on Stephen Brown and Hailey Danderand burglarizing the place – was there a motive to kill her? How important is motive to the jury and does the Prosecutor have to prove it?

No, the prosecution does not have to prove motive, but it can help win their case because juries are made up of human beings who like to know why something happened. If they can’t find areasonable explanation for why the defendant would have, for example killed someone, that can put reasonable doubt in a juror’s mind which can lead to acquittal. Intent and motive are sometimes confused. Intent is when a person’s conscious objective or purpose is to engage in an act that is unlawful. Motive, on the other hand, is the reason why a person committed a crime.

Example: Kimo and Leilani have been happily married for 40 years. After Kimo is diagnosed with terminal cancer suffering constant pain, he repeatedly begs Leilani to kill him. After agonizing over this decision, Leilani kills Kimo with a lethal dose of pills. Lelani’s intent was to kill Kimo, but her motive was to stop her husband’s pain. Leilani is guilty of murder even though her motive may have been compassionate.

Q. What role did motive play in the Boinville murder trials?

Stephen Brown andHailey Dandurand claimed that their intent was to break into the house to steal food. When Boinville walked in on them while they were burglarizing a North Shore vacation rental, they had a motive to get rid of Boinville, who would be able to identify them.

Q. Brown and Dandurand were tried separately and tried to pin the murder on the other. Is this common?

When someone is murdered and there is undeniable evidence that both people were there, the only thing they can do is blame each other.

Brown testified that he and then girlfriend Dandurand had been smoking pot and decided to enter the vacation rental to steal some food and hang out. When Boinville walked in on them, Brown said they asked her to lay face down, Boinville did not resist, and they both tied her up. Dandurand stayed with Boinville and held a large machete they had used while camping at the beach while Brown went to the front of the house to see if anyone else was there. He claims that Boinville was unharmed at the time, but when he came back, Boinville had blood all over her and asked Dandurand what she had done. Brown testified that the blood stains on him were caused by him getting down on his hands and knees to check Boinville’s pulse to see if she was okay. “I didn’t know what I was doing but I was trying to put her hands on her neck to see if she was coherent. She was unconscious. I was just kind of freaking out. I was just in shock. It was kind of surreal this was.”

Dandurand testified that she was in the other room when Stephen Brown acted alone in committing the murder. Dandurand admitted on the witness stand that she held a machete over Boinville while Brown went to get rope and a bag. She claimed that she tied Boinville’s feet and hands together with a rope and put a plastic bag over her head but did so only because she feared for her own life. On cross examination, Dandurand admitted that she saw Boinville still alive and that instead of running away and getting help, she stayed and took the machete from Brown.

Q. In order to try to blame each other for the murder, each defendant took the stand at their own trial. What are the risks for a defendant taking the stand?

The 5th Amendment of the Constitution is the right against self-incrimination. This means that you have a right to remain silent and that your silence does not imply guilt. Defendants in a criminal case rarely take the stand because it opens them up to cross-examination and they may be questioned about prior unrelated bad conduct, whether or not ever charged or convicted of those acts, to impeach their credibility. In addition, although the burden of proof still remains on the prosecution, when a defendant takes the stand, the jury may shift the burden to the defense by simply believing the defendant was not credible even if the prosecution’s case hasn’t been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Q. Hailey Dandurand claimed that if she didn’t do as her boyfriend said, that he would kill her too. What kind of defense is that?

Dandurand did not deny that she burglarized the home and committed many of the acts alleged by the prosecution. The only dispute was which acts she committed and did she have a legal defense in having committed those acts. Dandurand’s attorney asserted two defenses: the “choice of evils” defense and the duress defense. Dandurand essentially argued that when she came upon the disturbing scene, “she made the conscious choice to comply, ‘so that I may live.’”

While these two defenses have some similarities, there are differences. Both require that the defendant did not recklessly place themselves in a situation in which it was probable that the defendant would be subjected to duress or choice of evil. If the jury believed that Dandurand recklessly placed herself in the position she found herself in before the killing of Boinville by being involved in the burglary, then the jury may have believed that neither defense was applicable. In addition, the ‘choice of evils” defense requires that the “harm sought to be avoided by such conduct is greater than that sought to be prevented . . .” This defense is usually reserved for situations where the “killing of one person, or a few, . . avoids the deaths of many.” The jury may not have believed, therefore, that this defense was available to Dandurand.

Coercion, on the other hand, is considered an “affirmative defense” requiring the defense to prove by a preponderance of evidence that Dandurand was coerced to do what she did “by the use of, or a threat to use, unlawful force against her, which a person of reasonable firmness in her situation would have been unable to resist.” The jury may not have even reached this issue if the jury believed Dandurand recklessly placed herself in a situation that then brought about either the “coercion.” And if they did reach it, they found her argument unpersuasive.

Q. Usually there are no witnesses to a murder. In the case of Hailey Dandurand and Stephen Brown, Telma Boinville’s 8-year-old daughter Makana was there, and physical evidence was found on Smith and Dandurand and at the crime scene.

Telma Boinville’s daughter told her father that the “boy with the green hair and the girl with the pink hair” tied her to a bedpost in the upstairs master bedroom and taped her mouth shut. When her father posted the description on social media, a photo of Brown and Dandurand surfaced and Makana identified them. Makana told a grand jury that Brown told her something like “we killed your mom.” Now 14 years of age, Makana was called as a witness at both trials. Her testimony was considered critical in getting both Brown and Dandurand convicted. Boinville’s DNA was found all over Brown. Her DNA was also found on Dandurand’s feet and left hand and Dandurand’s fingerprints were found on an upstairs window louver and candy wrapper.

Q. In this case, there was direct as well as circumstantial evidence of the murder. What is circumstantial evidence?

Circumstantial evidence relies on an inference to connect it to a conclusion of fact—such as a fingerprint at the scene of a crime. By contrast, direct evidence supports the truth of an assertion directly—i.e., without need for any additional evidence or inference. If a witness testifies that he saw a defendant fire a bullet into the body of a person who then died, this is direct testimony of material facts in murder, and the only question is whether the witness is telling the truth. Many cases are proven by circumstantial evidence. For example, murders can be proven without a body even being discovered. In this case, Brown and Dandurand were seen getting out of Boinville’s family pickup truck at Milillani Town Center where Dandurand used Boinville’s debit card at Taco Bell and Walmart. Dandurand was wearing Boinville’s earrings which her husband made for her and she was seen wearing Makana’s backpack.

Q. In order to prove that someone is guilty, the prosecutor has to show that they intended to commit the crime. How do you prove criminal intent?

The Prosecutor had to prove that the defendant had the requisite criminal intent (“mens rea” in Latin) in order to hold him criminally responsible for his actions. Mens Rea refers to the mental element of a person’s intention to commit a crime; or knowledge that one’s action or lack of action would cause a crime to be committed. The literal translation from Latin is “guilty mind.” The mens rea requirement is premised upon the idea that one must possess a guilty state of mind and be aware of his or her misconduct; however, a defendant need not know that their conduct is illegal to be guilty of a crime. The brutality of the crime is circumstantial evidence of Smith and Dandurand’s intent to kill. Boinville was found in a pool of blood, her arms and hands had deep wounds, her head had chop wounds, and countless other injuries.

Q. In a criminal case, it’s not up to the defendant to prove that he is innocent. The burden is on the Prosecutor to prove that the defendant committed the crime beyond a reasonable doubt. What is reasonable doubt?

The Prosecutor must convince the jury that there is no other reasonable explanation that can come from the evidence presented at trial. If the jury looks at all of the evidence and has a reasonable doubt, or isn’t convinced one way or another, then they have to acquit. In the Boinville murder trials, the juries found that the prosecution proved that the defendants were guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. When Brown alleged that Danderand killed Boinville all by herself, Prosecutors said that Brown was the only one “physically powerful enough to subdue Telma Boinville. Brown also admitted to Boinville’s daughter that they had killed her mother. When Brown testified that Boinville didn’t resist being tied up, that was contrary to the medical evidence that showed defensive wounds on her hands and arms probably to fight off an attack before she was tied up.

Q. In criminal cases, the jury’s verdict has to be unanimous. Jurors in the Brown case took only 4 hours to find him guilty and Dandurand’s jury took less than 2 full days. What do the short jury deliberations tell you?

Figuring out how and why a jury reaches its verdict is like reading tea leaves. Until a member of the jury talks to the press and tells us exactly what went on in the jury room, we’ll never really know. But given that there were 84 pages of jury instructions to review, the deliberations over the actual facts of the case must have taken less time. That indicates that many members of the jury had pretty much made up their mind by the time they began their deliberations. A quick verdict can go either way in such cases.

Q. Why did it take so long to bring Boinville’s case to justice. It happened when her daughter was 8 years old, and now she is 14. Don’t those accused have a right to a speedy trial?

The Sixth Amendment of the constitution guarantees the right to a speedy trial. The countdown begins from the time of arrest or indictment (whichever comes first) until the trial commences. The right to a speedy trial helps prevent a potentially innocent defendant from being held in custody until their trial date if they cannot make bail. It also protects the defendant’s ability to defend against charges (e.g., evidence may disappear, and memories of witnesses might fade over time). There are exceptions when time cannot be “charged against” the government including time needed for the court to consider a plea deal or pretrial motion, time needed to transfer a case, or a delay for “good cause.” If a defendant’s constitutional right to a speedy trial is violated, the conviction must be set aside, and the sentence vacated. If the case has not yet gone to trial, the court must generally dismiss the charges. The court can dismiss the charges “with prejudice,” meaning the charges can never be resurrected, or “without prejudice,” meaning the defendant can be charged again with the same crime. This does not constitute “double jeopardy.” Jeopardy only attaches once a jury has been sworn in to hear the case.

The only party who can waive (give up) the right to a speedy trial is the defendant. In this case, Stephen Brown and Hailey Dandurand were arrested within hours of the December 2017 incident and held in prison since then. Court records show that trial dates for the defendants were set 28 times and the defendants’ motion to request additional time for preparation was granted eight times before April 2020. Some of the delay could have been due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but much of it was caused by defendants’ request for more time to prepare, Brown’s multiple changes of counsel, and Dandurand’s multiple requests to be tried separately from Brown. Delays in trials lasting much longer than a defendant’s speedy trial rights initially allow is commonplace, although the very long delay in this case is a rarity but not necessarily legally improper.

Q. What kind of jail time are they potentially facing?

Murder in the second degree: life imprisonment with possibility of parole. Kidnapping:up to 20 years in prison. Burglary: up to 10 years in jail and fines of up to $25,000. Other charges include criminal property damage, second degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, unauthorized possession of personal confidential personal information (for having Boinville’s debit card).

Q. In cases where the crime is especially heinous or the defendant committed murder before, the defendant can receive an enhanced sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole if they would pose a danger to society pursuant to Hawaii Revised Statutes Section 706-657. Can you explain?

Prior to 2006, the judge alone would decide whether a defendant qualified for an extended sentence and whether to impose an extended sentence. In 2006, the United States Supreme Court, in Apprendi v. New Jersey, held that a jury must decide whether a defendant qualifies for an extended sentence. If a jury votes to impose an extended sentence, it is then up to the discretion of the judge whether to follow the jury’s recommendation or not. In this case, Brown and Dandurand qualify for an extended sentence because of their murder conviction. The jury recommended an extended sentence for Brown, which could be life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brown’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 30, 2023. The jury in the Dandurand case decided against extended sentencing so the most Dandurand can receive is life in prison with the possibility of parole.

To learn more about this subject, tune into this video podcast.

Disclaimer: this material is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. The law varies by jurisdiction and is constantly changing. For legal advice, you should consult a lawyer that can apply the appropriate law to the facts in your case.