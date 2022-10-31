Mayor Rick Blangiardi joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

  1. how Honolulu’s new ordinance addresses the problem of short term rentals in our neighborhoods
  2. requirements to register short term rentals
  3. proactive plans to enforce illegal short term rentals
  4. why it’s illegal for hosting platforms like Airbnb and Expedia to advertise illegal short term rentals
  5. where to report suspected violations of the new law (call 808-768-STVR or email Honolulu.gov/dppstr or use online form)