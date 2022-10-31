Mayor Rick Blangiardi joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:
- how Honolulu’s new ordinance addresses the problem of short term rentals in our neighborhoods
- requirements to register short term rentals
- proactive plans to enforce illegal short term rentals
- why it’s illegal for hosting platforms like Airbnb and Expedia to advertise illegal short term rentals
- where to report suspected violations of the new law (call 808-768-STVR or email Honolulu.gov/dppstr or use online form)