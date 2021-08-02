Who is liable for condo disasters like a fire or building collapse?

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) -- In Pu'u Kapu, the community has joined forces to make sure all residents have food, even saying that they'd fight back the flames. This as two homes were destroyed and 40,000 acres have burned so far.

Mandatory evacuations were lifted in the area Sunday night but road closures remained in place for a portion of Highway 190 from Lalamilo Farm Road to Waikoloa Road, Old Saddle Road is still closed.