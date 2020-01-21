What’s the Law: Vaping

What's the Law

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — What’s the Law is a weekly podcast that provides useful information about various legal topics.

Senator Karl Rhoads joins Coralie Chun Matayoshi in this segment to speak about vaping.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story