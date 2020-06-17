What’s the Law Podcast on KHON

KHON2.com is the home for a brand new podcast featuring former trial attorney, judge, executive director of the Hawaii State Bar Association, and recently retired CEO of the Red Cross, Coralie Chun Matayoshi.

“I realized that so many people don’t know what to do when they have a legal problem like divorce, bankruptcy, or car accidents. I feel like I have come full circle in returning to the law and KHON. Decades ago, when I was at the Bar Association, I started « Ask a Lawyer » and served on the KHON Action Line Board. I’ve done podcasts on gun control and vaping legislation, what happens if you die without a will, how do you pass your family home down to your kids, healthcare directives and dying with dignity, what happens if you get into a car accident, what kind of car insurance do I need, and how can you tell if a service dog is fake.”

You can listen every Monday at https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/