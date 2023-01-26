Honolulu (KHON2) – In our January Living808 highlights segment of “What’s the Law” podcasts, producer/host attorney Coralie Chun Matayoshi discusses important tips for starting your own business, including how to protect yourself from legal liability by forming a separate legal entity, where to find fill-in-the-blank legal forms online, how to access free legal help, and protecting your tradename and trademarks. What’s the Law podcasts are posted every Monday on KHON2.com at: https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/.

What’s the Law is sponsored by Hosoda Law, Just Well Law, and Lanier Law Firm. For more information on these firms please go to well.law/redhill.