What’s the Law: Guardianship

In another edition of What’s the Law with Coralie Chun Matayoshi, she discusses what a guardian is and why one might be needed.

“There are a number of instances in which a child may need a Guardian.  Parents could die suddenly, become physically or mentally incapacitated, go to prison, or get deployed.  In such cases, a Guardian can be appointed by the Court to become legally responsible for the child. A Guardian would take custody and make decisions regarding education, medical treatment, and basic financial decisions.

Guardianship can be for a set term (Emergency up to 30 days – example military duty) or for a certain (e.g. education). 

