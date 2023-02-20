Honolulu (KHON2) – In our February Living808 highlights segment of “What’s the Law” podcasts, producer/host attorney Coralie Chun Matayoshi discusses the U.S. Supreme Court’s expansion of 2nd Amendment rights to carry concealed guns in public, criteria for obtaining a concealed gun permit, efforts to prohibit guns in sensitive places like churches and schools, and how to prevent workplace violence. What’s the Law podcasts are posted every Monday on KHON2.com at:https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/.

