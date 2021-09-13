What’s the latest on vaccine and testing requirements?

Attorney Louise Ing, a partner with Dentons law firm joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss the legal basis for vaccine mandates, how employers can tell if disability or religious exemptions are legitimate, what kind of accommodations must employers make unless it presents undue hardship on the employer, who has to pay for testing, whether employees are allowed time off for vaccination or testing, whether new hires can be required to get vaccinated, whether employers can put a surcharge on health, insurance premiums for unvaccinated employees, whether employees who refuse to be vaccinated or tested can claim unemployment insurance, and whether employers are at risk of workers compensation claims by their employees or lawsuits by their customers who contract COVID.