Law Professor Nicholas Mirkay joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

whether the 2022 State of Hawaii refund is taxable

whether social security income, unemployment benefits, student loan forgiveness, and gifts are taxable

what’s the difference between standardized and itemized deductions?

what’s the difference between tax deductions and tax credits?

how have child tax and dependent care tax credits changed?

what is an earned income tax credit and who can claim it?

what’s the latest on tax incentives for energy efficient home improvements and electric vehicles?

