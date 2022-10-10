Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:
- why you can only vote for one party in the Primary election, but can vote for anyone on the ballot in the General election
- what is ballot tracking and how do you sign up?
- what happens if your signature doesn’t match?
- what is the criteria for an automatic recount of votes in close races?
- what kinds of topics do county charter amendment proposals address?
- when are ballots expected to arrive in the mail and what if you don’t receive your ballot?