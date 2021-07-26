What to look out for when buying a condo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Attorney Jane Sugimura, President of the Hawaii Council of Associations of Apartment Owners, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss what to look out for when buying a condominium, including documents you need to read (e.g. Declaration, Bylaws, House Rules) to see how the condo association is governed and rules you need to follow, the role and responsibilities of the association Board and whether individual Board members can be held personally liable for decisions, the importance of reserves, and why it’s not a good idea to keep maintenance fees too low.