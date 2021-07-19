What must employers do to protect their employees from COVID?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Attorney Louise Ing, a partner with the Denton’s law firm, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss the employer’s general duty to provide a safe workplace for its employees, OSHA’s Emergency Temporary Standards for healthcare settings and guidance for other industries, whether employers can treat vaccinated and unvaccinated employees differently (e.g. requiring only unvaccinated employees to wear masks), steps employers can take to protect unvaccinated or otherwise at-risk workers, and what an employee should do if they don’t feel safe at work.