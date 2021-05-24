What is Murder?

Criminal defense lawyer Bill Harrison joins host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss whether premeditation is required for 1st degree murder in Hawaii, the difference between 1st and 2nd degree murder, what happens when other factors contribute to a person’s death (e.g. George Floyd), whether the penalty for attempted murder is the same as murder, defenses to murder and whether intoxication can be an excuse, whether an accomplice can be held responsible to the same extent as the person who commits the crime, and whether someone convicted of 1st degree murder in Hawaii can get the death penalty even if capital punishment has long been abolished here.