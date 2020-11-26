What is Domestic Violence?

Domestic Violence Action Center CEO Nanci Kriedman joins host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss what constitutes domestic violence including recent legislation expanding the definition to include “coercive control,” what happens when police officers respond to domestic violence calls, what is a temporary restraining order, what penalties you can face for committing domestic violence including the new petty misdemeanor offense, and what’s it going to take to stop domestic violence in our community.