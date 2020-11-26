What is Domestic Violence?

Honolulu (KHON2)- The latest What’s the Law podcast on khon2.com is about Surrogacy and many need help, according to podcast host and former Judge Coralie Chun-Matayoshi.

“There are a lot of reasons why singles, married, unmarried, or same-sex couples might need help conceiving, carrying or delivering a child of their own. Infertility is on the rise with more people putting off having children until later, a woman might have had a hysterectomy or want to bank her eggs before undergoing chemotherapy. That’s where Assisted Reproductive Technology comes into play with sperm/egg/embryo donors, in vitro fertilization, or surrogacy where someone else carries a child for you. "