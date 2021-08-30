What is a visa?

Attorney John Egan joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss different types of visas that foreign nationals use for non-immigrant temporary stays (e.g. tourist, student, employment), immigrant visas as a step towards permanent residency, why a visa holder can get in trouble for deviating from the specific purpose or time period designated in the visa, challenges presented by country visa quotas, who can sponsor an immigrant visa, and what U.S. citizens need in order to travel abroad safely.