What happens now that the State eviction moratorium has expired?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Attorney Derek Kobayashi, a Partner with the law firm of Schlack Ito, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss temporary procedures put in place by the Legislature to handle the expected barrage of evictions now that the Governor’s eviction moratorium has expired, including proper notice requirements, mandatory mediation between landlords and their tenants, what happens if a mediation agreement cannot be reached, and court proceedings for eviction and rent collection.

On August 3, 2021, the federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a new order temporarily stopping landlords from evicting tenants in counties with substantial or high levels of community transmission due in part to the Delta variant. It is intended to target specific areas of the country where mass evictions could exacerbate COVID spread.

The federal moratorium applies to those who: have used best efforts to obtain all available governmental assistance for rent or housing; meet certain income guidelines; are unable to make timely partial rent payments that are close to full rent; would likely be rendered homeless or forced to live in close congregate quarters if evicted; and reside in a US county experiencing substantial or high rates of community transmission levels. All 6 elements must be attested to by the tenant in a declaration to the landlord. There are substantial criminal penalties including fines or jail time for individuals or organizations that violate the eviction moratorium Order, which is effective now through October 3, 2021.

As a reminder, this material is for general informational purposes only. For legal advice, you should consult with a lawyer.