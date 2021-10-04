What gun owners can and cannot do

LIHU'E, KAUA'I (KHON2) -- The Kaua'i Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC) has launched a new sophisticated website which consist of easier navigation, online fillable forms, educational videos and more.

"This has been a true team effort, led by Shelly Paik from Communications and Kymi Sakai from Member Services, and involving employees from all areas of our operation," said KIUC's President and Chief Executive Officer, David Bissell. "It's taken nearly six months to build this site and we hope our members are happy with the result."