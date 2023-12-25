Attorney Florence Nakakuni, head of the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Misdemeanor Division joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss careless driving during the holidays and criminal penalties for running a red light, speeding, hit and run, and driving under the influence.

Q. Drivers run red lights all the time, and police are rarely in the vicinity to catch them. So, the legislature passed a law that allows red light cameras to photograph violators. Is the program working?

The State Department of Transportation (DOT) has said The Program is working. Citations started rolling out a year ago and in the last 6 months of this year, they have seen a 20% to 40% reduction in citations issued in the intersections with these cameras.

That’s good because according to DOT redlight running is a significant cause of crashes, deaths and injuries at intersections with signal lights. Statewide, between 2015 and 2020, there were 1,879 crashes as a result of red light and other traffic signal violations. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, cameras have reduced fatal red-light crashes by 21% in the U.S.

Q. How many citations have been issued?

DOT has said over 13,180 citations have been issued and 699 were contested. Of those, 204 were dismissed in court because the person who was issued the citation no longer owns the vehicle, the person had transferred title and had documentation so the citation could not be issued to them.

Q. If you receive a citation, what are the options?

The Citation gives you 3 choices on how to proceed:

Admit and Make payment – obviously, the overwhelming majority do this; the fine is usually $50 + $47 in fees for a total of $97.

Deny and request a hearing to contest the charge or submit a written statement explaining why you are contesting the infraction. A Judge will decide, and you will be notified by mail of the judge’s decision. If you disagree with the judge’s decision, you can request a trial.

Admit but explain mitigating circumstances. Again, you can request a hearing or submit a written statement explaining the mitigating circumstances. A Judge will decide, and you will be notified by mail of the judge’s decision. If you disagree, you can request a trial.

Prosecutors are not involved at this stage and only get involved if the person requests a trial, which is referred to as a “trial de novo.” Out of these more than 13,000 citations or cases, 64 have requested a trial and only 20 have actually gone to trial.

What is the difference between Regular Speeding and Excessive Speeding?

“Speeding” means you are driving at a speed that exceeds the posted speed limit. For example, if you are going 45 mph in a neighborhood area where the posted speed limit is 25 mph. And, if you are driving less than a minimum speed limit, you are not in compliance with the speed limit. But these offenses are not criminal in nature. They are civil, so there’s no possibility of jail, but you may have to pay fines and fees.

“Excessive speeding” on the other hand, is a criminal offense and you could go to jail. Excessive speeding is driving 80 miles per hour or higher; or if you are driving 30 miles or more above the posted speed limit. For example, if you are driving 65 mph and the speed limit is 35 mph, that’s 30 miles above the speed limit which constitutes Excessive Speeding. If you are driving 80 mph where the posted speed limit is 55, even though that’s only 25 miles above the posted speed limit, it’s Excessive Speeding because you are driving 80 mph or more.

Q. What are the penalties for Speeding and Excessive Speeding?

Speeding:

First offense is $500 to $1,000 fine; 30 day driver’s license suspension (or 15 days absolute suspension & remaining 15 days driving permitted for work/school); driver Ed class and 36 hours community service or 2-5 days jail plus $72 fee

Second offense within 5 years of a prior conviction is $750 to $1,000 fine; 30 day license suspension; Driver Ed Class; 120 hours community service or 5-14 days jail.

Third offense within 5 years of 2 prior convictions is $1,000 fine; 90 day to 1 year driver’s license suspension; Driver Education Class, and mandatory 10-30 days jail.

Excessive Speeding: under State law, you could receive a citation, or you could get arrested. On Oahu, this determination is left up to the Honolulu Police Department whether to issue a citation or make an arrest. For example, if you are driving at a speed exceeding the posted speed limit by 30 miles or more AND you are Racing ((in a competition or contest) – you could also be charged with Racing which is a full misdemeanor, and the maximum possible penalties are up to $2,000 in fines and/or up to 1 year in jail.

Q. What if your Excessive Speeding results in negligent injury to a person causing serious bodily injury?

You could be charged with Negligent Injury in the First Degree, a Class “C” felony, punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Q. What if your Excessive Speeding results in a negligent homicide?

The penalty for negligent homicide is up to 10 years in prison. Negligent homicide in the First Degree is where a person causes the death of another person by operating a vehicle in a negligent manner while under the influence of drugs or alcohol; orcauses the death of a “vulnerable user” by operating a vehicle in a negligent manner. The definition of “vulnerable user” includes bicyclists, road crews, people in wheelchairs, pedestrians in crosswalks, and others.

Q. What if you’re not speeding or excessively speeding and cause the death of a person by driving in a negligent manner?

You could be charged with Negligent homicide in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony with penalties up to 5 years in prison. HPD has said that on average, excessive speeding is a contributing factor in approximately half of Oahu’s traffic fatalities every year. All of the county police departments have made it a priority to reduce fatalities and injuries caused by speeding. The National Highway Transportation & Safety Administration has said Speeding-involved crashes continue to be one of the leading causes of death. In 2021, 12,330 people were killed in speeding-involved crashes, a contributing factor in 29% of all traffic fatalities.

When you are involved in an accident of any kind, you’re not supposed to flee the scene – is this what is called “hit and run?”

If you hit a vehicle that is being driven or attended by a person and you leave the scene, and vehicles making contact but no bodily injury, you could be charged with the criminal offense of Fled Scene. First offense is $200 fine or up to 10 days jail. Second offense within 1 year of the first is $300 fine and/or up to 20 days jail. Third offense or more within 1 year of the first is up to $500 fine and/or up to 6 months jail. If you leave the scene of a collision resulting in substantial bodily injury to any person, that’s a Class C felony with penalties up to 5 years in prison. If you leave the scene of a collision resulting in serious bodily injury to or death of any person, that’s a Class B felony with penalties up to 10 years in prison. Striking an unattended vehicle (a parked car with no one in it) is a civil traffic infraction punishable with fines and no possibility of jail.

Q. During the holidays, people tend to overdo it with alcohol or drugs. The scary thing is when they then get in a car and drive. The technical term is OVUII or “operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant” like alcohol and/or drugs. In Hawaii many people refer to this as “DUI” (driving under the influence) or “DWI” (driving while intoxicated). What are the penalties?

First offense is 48 hours to 5 days jail, or $250 – $1,000 fine, or 72 hours community service, license revocation of one year to 18 months, plus fees that add up to more than $400. Second offense within 10 years of the first conviction is 5-30 days jail or 240 hours community service and $1,000 to $3,000 fine, and 2-3 year license revocation, plus fees. Third OVUII within 10 years of 2 or more prior convictions, is now a Class C felony which means up to 5 years in prison and/or up to $10,000 fines. This is the “Habitual OVUII” offense.

Q. What if you drive in a negligent manner while under the influence of drugs or alcohol and cause death or serious injury to a person?

If it results in death, that’s a Class B felony punishable up to 10 years prison. If you cause serious injury to a person, that’s a Class C felony punishable for up to 5 years. All of the county police departments are working to decrease impaired driving to protect lives. According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, 13,384 people were killed in drunk driving crashes in 2021, that’s one person every 39 minutes. Options for when you drink: call family or a friend; take a cab; ride share. Just don’t drive yourself.

Disclaimer: this material is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. The law varies by jurisdiction and is constantly changing. For legal advice, you should consult a lawyer that can apply the appropriate law to the facts in your case.