Attorney and Executive Director of the Office of Consumer Protection Stephen Levins joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:
- what are your rights to an exchange or refund
- how long are gift cards valid?
- why vendors must refund you in cash if the remaining value of the gift card is less than $5
- cautionary advice regarding online gift card resellers
- dangers of selling your gift cards on auction sites like Ebay and Craigslist or social media
- should you purchase an extended warranty for appliances and electronics?