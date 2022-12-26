Attorney and Executive Director of the Office of Consumer Protection Stephen Levins joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

  • what are your rights to an exchange or refund
  • how long are gift cards valid?
  • why vendors must refund you in cash if the remaining value of the gift card is less than $5
  • cautionary advice regarding online gift card resellers
  • dangers of selling your gift cards on auction sites like Ebay and Craigslist or social media
  • should you purchase an extended warranty for appliances and electronics?