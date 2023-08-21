Honolulu (KHON2) – Producer, host and attorney Coralie Chun Matayoshi discusses three recent shocking criminal cases and what all three of these trials had in common, in her latest “What’s The Law” podcast.

In her August edition of “What’s The Law,” Matayoshi touches on the Hirokawa, Boinville, and Thompson love triangle cases.

“All of the defendants in these cases took the stand even when they didn’t have to. The 5th Amendment of the Constitution is the right against self-incrimination, which means you have a right to remain silent and that your silence does not imply guilt. Defendants in a criminal case rarely take the stand because it opens them up to cross-examination where they can be questioned about their prior criminal record to impeach their credibility,” says Coralie Chun Matayoshi, Producer, Host and Attorney of “What’s The Law.”

Other podcasts viewers can look forward to is the “Innocence Project.”

Matayoshi says, ” Learn how the Innocence Project helped exonerate Albert Ian Schweitzer for the murder of Dana Ireland and set him free after 23 years in prison. And legal rights and resources for victims of the Maui wildfires.”

KHON2’s What’s The Law Podcasts:

https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/#:~:text=Coralie%20Chun%20Matayoshi%20hosts%20and,Islands%20Region%20for%2016%20years.