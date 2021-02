Jason Burks, a criminal lawyer with over 20 years of experience, joins host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss the difference between civil infractions (like broken tail lights or using a cell phone while driving), and traffic crimes (like excessive speeding or hit and run), what constitutes an infraction for use of a cell phone while driving, who has the right of way at crosswalks, and what are your options in dealing with a civil traffic violation.