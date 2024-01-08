Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss whether recreational marijuana should be legalized in Hawaii including the effect it could have on the black market and tourism, especially visitors from Japan and other Asian countries.

Q. Why are you opposed to this?

When we looked at how other states have been affected by the commercial legalization of marijuana, it’s all bad news. The use of marijuana is going up by all age groups. In 1992 there were 900,000 daily users in the U.S. and today there are 15 million daily users. Marijuana is much more potent now (20-40% THC with concentrates over 90%) compared to only 3% back in the day. We can’t control access to minors, a problem similar to alcohol, tobacco, and vaping. There are more fatal car collisions and there is no current way for law enforcement to test for drugged driving like they can for alcohol in DUIs. There are more behavioral health problems (including mental health and substance abuse disorder) and more emergency department and hospital admissions.

These problems are why I object to calling this “recreational” marijuana. Recreation is pickle ball or playing cards. Some adults use marijuana to get high. For other adults and many children, the use of this powerful drug will lead to Marijuana Use Disorder, mental health problems, fatal car collisions, etc. In Colorado where there are more commercial marijuana stores than Starbucks and McDonald’s combined, officials say that it will change the character of your state forever. I don’t want that. Keep Hawai‘i, Hawai‘i.

Q. The Attorney General says they are aware of the risks and are doing all they can to mitigate. Is that enough?

No, really mitigating it would be not passing a law to begin with. Why legalize a very potent drug when there is no compelling need to do so? No matter what kind of regulatory system you set up, legalizing this now powerful drug leads to more usage and more problems associated with that use.

Q. What about critics who say that marijuana is already being smoked here? What’s the big deal? Why not make tax money out of it?

When you put society’s stamp of approval, you will get a lot more use, including by kids. The system is not broken now. The possession of marijuana has been decriminalized. There is medical marijuana. Let’s improve that system first. Any potential revenue from taxes will be negated by the social cost such as more fatal car crashes, more emergency room visits, etc.

Q. The Attorney General says that marijuana will only be sold to adults and not children. Isn’t that a good thing?

You mean like alcohol? Ask for ID? Will they use fake IDs? You will see the 21-year-old buying for his younger brother and sister and cousins. That is why I have trouble with the bill being referred to as Adult-Use Cannabis Legalization Bill.

Q. If recreational marijuana is legalized in Hawaii, what effect might that have on tourism, particularly from Japan and other Asian countries?

According to our visitor industry experts, like Ted Kubo, President & CEO of JTB, if we legalize the commercial sale of marijuana, the Japanese tourists will stop coming to Hawai‘i. That to me is a very big deal. Given the precarious situation of our economy, especially after the devastation of the Maui wildfires, the last thing we want to do is take a chance with our Japanese and other Asian visitors, or families from the mainland who want a safe, family-oriented destination.

Q. The Attorney General says there will be an educational campaign to help young people not smoke marijuana. Will that be enough?

It is terribly naïve to think that some PSAs are going to deter minors from smoking marijuana. Does anybody remember the frying egg commercial: “This is your brain on drugs.” Did that work? It hasn’t worked so far with any drug or with marijuana. Putting a societal stamp of approval will encourage more kids to smoke. 30% of all marijuana smokers have some form of marijuana use disorder. Using before age 18 increases the likelihood of marijuana use disorder by 7 times.

Q. Won’t allowing marijuana to be legally sold in stores eliminate the black market for marijuana?

No. In other states that have legalized the commercial production and sale of marijuana, the black market has actually grown. This is likely the result of the increased use that comes with legalization and the black market will always be cheaper than the legal stores with the taxes added: 14.25% in taxes in Hawaii is being proposed.

Q. There have been reports of marijuana being laced with fentanyl. Won’t state-regulated stores be safer?

Yes, if all marijuana were purchased from those stores. Other states have shown the black market actually increases when you legalized commercial marijuana. There are more users and there is more chance of someone unknowingly buying marijuana mixed with fentanyl.

