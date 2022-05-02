Law Professor Richard Wallsgrove joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

  • the alarming UN report predicting a harrowing future of floods, fires and famine
  • a Hawaii analysis that predicts sea level rise will displace over 20,000 people, inundate 38 miles of roads, and cost over $19 billion damage to infrastructure and land
  • government’s duty to protect public resources and people from harm
  • policies on the table to deal with sea level rise
  • and whether managed retreat is realistic for Waikiki