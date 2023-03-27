Attorney Kristina Baehr, founder of Just Well Law, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

whether the Navy’s actions after the Red Hill leaks led to mistrust by those living on the water line

why illness, inconvenience, and fear are compensable

whether trauma causes physical harm

why those affected need to act now to protect their legal rights.

