Attorney Louise Ing joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:
- what kind of laws employers and employees need to be aware of, including Americans with Disabilities Act, Civil Rights Act, sexual harassment, equal pay, and workers compensation liability
- keeping track of overtime, meals, and rest breaks for hourly workers
- setting clear policies for remote/hybrid employees, communication protocols, technology guidelines and security, work schedules and expectations, and in-person meeting requirements, and
- tips for avoiding isolation and burnout.