March L808 What’s the Law Segment

Honolulu (KHON2) – In our March Living808 preview of What’s the Law, podcast Host/Producer attorney Coralie Chun Matayoshi explains common legal terms you hear on the news, television shows, and movies, including what is probable cause and a grand jury indictment, why Miranda Rights do not always need to be given, when search warrants are not necessary, why circumstantial evidence is often enough to convict, the difference between burglary and robbery, and whether you can use force to protect your property.   What’s the Law podcasts are posted every Monday on KHON2.com at: https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/.

