Honolulu (KHON2) – In our October Living808 highlights segment of “What’s the Law” podcasts, producer/host attorney Coralie Chun Matayoshi discusses why political leaders are calling Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis a state of emergency, what’s causing the crisis, and some possible solutions including up zoning, encouraging more ohana units and ADUs, eliminating single-family home zoning, transit oriented development, taxing vacant properties, and sharing the appreciated value of property. What’s the Law podcasts are posted every Monday on KHON2.com at: https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/.