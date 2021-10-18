Living808 Preview: “What’s the Law?” Podcasts (October)

What's the Law
Honolulu (KHON2) – In our October Living808 preview of “What’s the Law” podcasts, producer/host attorney Coralie Chun Matayoshi discusses the definition of sexual harassment, what you should do if you are being sexually harassed, when sexual harassment crosses the line and becomes a criminal offense, whether the perpetrator or their employer can be held liable for money damages, criminal and civil statute of limitations on these actions, and an explanation of “no means no” in date rape cases.  What’s the Law podcasts are posted every Monday on KHON2.com at: https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/.

