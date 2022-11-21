Honolulu (KHON2) – In our November Living808 highlights segment of “What’s the Law” podcasts, producer/host attorney Coralie Chun Matayoshi discusses what is a class action lawsuit, how they work, who should join, and the history and timeline for Hawaiian Homelands beneficiaries to receive their share of the $328 million settlement in the breach of trust class action lawsuit against the State of Hawaii. What’s the Law podcasts are posted every Monday on KHON2.com at: https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/.