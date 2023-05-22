Honolulu (KHON2) – In our May Living808 highlight segment of “What’s the Law” podcast, host and attorney, Coralie Chun Matayoshi talks the effects of long-form COVID.

According to Coralie Chun Matayoshi, host of What’s The Law, a recent survey found that about 30% are still suffering from Long COVID.

“It’s complicated because Long COVID is new, with varied symptoms, and nobody knows how long it lasts, but physical or mental disorders that substantially limit one or more major life activities may be considered a disability under the Americans with Disability Act. The U.S. Department of Labor recommends that employers determine if reasonable accommodations would enable employees with Long Covid to perform their essential job functions,” says, What’s The Law, Podcast Host, Coralie Chun Matayoshi.

What’s the Law podcasts are posted every Monday on KHON2.com at: https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/.

“What’s the Law” is sponsored by Hosoda Law & Just Well Law, representing families who lived on the Navy water line on Oʻahu between May and November 2021, seeking accountability and financial recovery from landlords and the United States. To learn more visit well.law/redhill.