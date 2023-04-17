Honolulu (KHON2) – In the April Living808 highlights segment of “What’s the Law,” producer/host attorney Coralie Chun Matayoshi discusses how traffic violations like DUI, reckless driving, and driving without a license or insurance can land you in jail, the difference between speeding and excessive speeding, how the red light camera program works, and how you can get fined for using your cell phone while driving. What’s the Law podcasts are posted every Monday on KHON2.com at: https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/.

