Honolulu (KHON2) – In our March Living808 highlights segment of “What’s the Law” podcasts, producer/host attorney Coralie Chun Matayoshi discusses whether unemployment benefits, stimulus checks, Payroll Protection Program loans, and student loans are taxable, whether you can take tax deductions for home office expenses if you worked remotely during the pandemic, common red flags that can trigger closer IRS scrutiny, and whether gambling losses are tax deductible. She also explains restrictions on who can own an e-gun and when it’s legal to use one. What’s the Law podcasts are posted every Monday on KHON2.com at: https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/.