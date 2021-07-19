Living 808 Preview: “What’s the Law?” Podcasts (July)

Honolulu (KHON2) – In our July Living808 preview of “What’s the Law” podcasts, producer/host attorney Coralie Chun Matayoshi discusses whether employers can require employees to get a COVID vaccine, which categories of employees may be exempt from vaccine mandates, why FDA emergency use authorization (instead of full approval) complicates matters, whether employers can treat vaccinated and unvaccinated workers differently, and what employers can do to ensure a safe workplace. Also, with condominium sales skyrocketing, what condo buyers need to know, what kind of insurance is needed, and the dilemma facing condo associations as to how and when to make costly repairs to avoid disasters like the Marco Polo fire and Miami building collapse. Finally, a preview of what pet owners need to know, including micro chipping and license requirements, and whether you can get fined for letting your dog poop on the sidewalk or sit on your lap while driving. What’s the Law podcasts are posted every Monday on KHON2.com at: https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/