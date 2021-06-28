Legislative update: What new laws are going into effect?

State House Majority Leader and attorney Della Au Belatti joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss new laws going into effect, including restrictions on predatory payday loans, mandatory mediation when the eviction moratorium is lifted, increased penalties for habitual and highly intoxicated DUI offenders, red light cameras, adding coercive control to the petty misdemeanor offense of abuse of a family or household member, laws to protect seniors, and prohibition of ghost guns and deep fake images. Also an explanation of why a no-knock warrant bill was not enacted due to existing Hawaii statutory and case law.