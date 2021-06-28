Legislative update: What new laws are going into effect?

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The City and County of Honolulu has opened two surveys to collect public input on Oahu storm water management to help the city develop a Storm Water Master Plan. The survey allows the public to mark the locations of local storm water concerns like flooding and stream maintenance and weigh in on priorities like water quality, flood prevention and infrastructure needs.

“We urge more local residents to participate in providing feedback for the Storm Water Master Planning process,” said Roger Babcock, Jr., P.E., Ph.D., director and chief engineer of DFM. “Storm water management is one of the most important problems facing our island today, and crafting a plan that incorporates the needs of all O‘ahu stakeholders is a great priority.”