Kealoha conspiracy subpoena wars

Attorney Alexander Silvert, author of “The Mailbox Conspiracy,” joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss the different types of subpoenas, what they are used for, how you get them, and what happens if you don’t comply, including why subpoenas issued to the Honolulu Police Department revealed that some records were altered, hidden, or destroyed, what happened when Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro refused to accept a subpoena requesting Katherine Kealoha’s employment records, and a gag order preventing the release of her medical records that still exists today.