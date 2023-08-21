Attorney Bill Harrison joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss the University of Hawaii Richardson School of Law’s Innocence Project, what led to the wrongful conviction of Albert Ian Schweitzer for Dana Ireland’s murder, and what can be done to prevent innocent people from going to jail.

31 years ago on Christmas eve, Dana Ireland, a visitor from Virginia was struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle down a red cinder road on the Big Island. She was later found battered, incoherent, partially clothed and believed to be a victim of sexual assault. Tragically, she died that night of massive blood loss. Albert Ian Schweitzer and Frank Pauline were found guilty at trial and Ian’s brother Shawn plead guilty, even though they were all innocent.

Q. How did the Hawaii Innocence Project get involved in Schweitzer’s exoneration?

The Hawaii Innocence Project was started in 2005 by University of Hawaii Richardson School of Law Professor Virginia Hench and defense attorneys Susan Arnett, Brook Hart and Bill Harrison. Patterned after the California Innocence Project, its goal is to bring justice to those who are wrongfully convicted by seeking to overturn their convictions. The Hawaii Innocence Project is an adjunct clinic at the Law School and gives law students the opportunity to work on real cases alongside practicing criminal defense attorneys who supervise their work. The Project has recently received a significant amount of local as well as national publicity for the exoneration of Albert Ian Schweitzer.

Q. What went wrong and how could an innocent man get convicted of such a heinous crime?

The case has many elements which contribute to wrongful convictions nationwide. It involved false confessions, false testimony and ineffective assistance of counsel.

Q. Do people really falsely confess to crimes?

Yes. Confessions are very persuasive because people naturally believe that no one would admit to something unless they did it. It is counterintuitive, but the reality is that it happens all too often. In Ian’s case there was a motive to confess in each instance.

Frank Pauline lied and admitted involvement in the crime to implicate the Schweitzer brothers because of a long standing feud and also so obtain concessions for a relative who was being investigated for drug offenses. The relative got off as part of the bargain and Frank believed that he could later recant and be charged merely with perjury. But his confession backfired, and he was charged as an accomplice to Ian and was ultimately convicted as well.

Ian’s brother falsely confessed at the behest of Ian and his parents that did not want to see both brothers convicted and serving life sentences. After Ian Schweitzer and Frank Pauline were found guilty at trial, Shawn Schweitzer’s false confession allowed for immediate release for time served and probation.

Q. What was the nature of the false testimony?

The Dana Ireland family put enormous public and political pressure on law enforcement to solve Dana’s murder. State investigators with a zeal to solve the murder obtained statements from “jail house snitches” who came forward to claim knowledge of the murder. When the snitch’s facts did not comport with known facts, the investigators supplied the witnesses with additional facts to bolster their story.

Q. What is ineffective assistance of counsel?

Individuals accused of a crime have a constitutional right to an attorney to assist them. Even if they are unable to afford one, the State is required to give them a free lawyer. This is part of the 6th Amendment. The courts have defined that right to be a right to an “effective” lawyer who will properly and effectively defend you. For example, if you were having a surgical procedure, you would expect your physician to be properly trained in surgery.

Ian’s court appointed counsel was overwhelmed by the pretrial publicity and the enormity of the case. It appears he did not have the requisite experience for such a difficult case. There was much helpful evidence that was either not brought to the attention of the court or overlooked entirely which would have convinced the jury that Ian was innocent of the charges.

Q. What kind of evidence would have shown that Ian was innocent?

Car – Ian Schweitzer’s Volkswagen car was alleged to have been used yet the car was purchased months after the murder. This car could not have navigated the difficult terrain where the crime took place and if in fact, several witnesses identified a truck as being in the area at or around the time of the murder.

DNA – the defendants’ DNA did not match the DNA evidence found all over the crime scene and body of Dana Ireland. The defendants were indicted in October 1997. Semen tested in October 1998 definitively excluded Ian and Shawn Schweitzer and Frank Pauline. Despite this lack of DNA evidence, the Schweitzer brothers were re-indicted in May 1999.

Alibi – both Ian and Shawn Schweitzer had alibis which were not used at trial.

Alleged bite marks – this evidence was based upon “junk science” which turned out not to be true.

Q. How did the Innocence Project finally get justice for Ian Schweitzer?

The Hawaii Innocence Project entered into a joint reinvestigation agreement with the Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney’s office and agreed to share information to help identify the unknown male whose DNA was found all over the crime scene. Hawaii Innocence Project hired two new experts to evaluate tire tread and alleged bite mark evidence. Shawn Schweitzer recanted his prior false confession which withstood a polygraph test. Hawaii Innocence Project then filed a petition to vacate, and the Third Circuit Court vacated Ian Schweitzer’s conviction and set him free.

Q. Studies estimate that 4-6% of people in U.S. jails are actually innocent, which means that 1 in 20 criminal cases result in wrongful convictions.

This is a systemic issue that is not easily addressed. While the public believes that victims have a right to justice, they fail to acknowledge that defendants also have the absolute right to justice. This starts with sufficient money to pay court appointed counsel to represent the indigent. The rich have sufficient funds to hire excellent attorneys. Also, the public needs to be disabused of the notion that if a person is arrested that means that he/she has done something wrong. There have been too many exonerations to disprove that theory. Finally, we need to hold law enforcement including prosecutors, accountable for their actions especially if they withhold, hide, destroy, or manufacture evidence.

Q. It’s great that Ian Schweitzer now has his freedom, but at what cost?

Hawaii law provides for compensation for a wrongfully convicted individual in the amount of $50,000 per year of incarceration. While that might sound like a lot of money, not many people would trade that sum of money for incarceration. Ian Schweitzer can never recoup the personal losses that he suffered.

