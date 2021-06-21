June Living808 What’s the Law segment description

Honolulu (KHON2) – In our June Living808 preview of What’s the Law, podcast Host/Producer attorney Coralie Chun Matayoshi discusses whether you can sue the government and its employees (like police officers) for money damages, including the difference between criminal and civil lawsuits, why civil lawsuits are often filed even before criminal investigations are complete, why it’s so difficult to sue individual government employees, what you need to prove if you are suing the government for injuries sustained on a public roadway, hiking trail or beach, and why you might not be able to recover any damages if it was your own fault. What’s the Law podcasts are posted every Monday on KHON2.com at: https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/