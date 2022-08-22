Attorney Jeff Portnoy joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

  • why separation between church and state was so important to our founders
  • limits on religious exemptions for health and safety reasons like COVID
  • recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings that allow:
    • a football coach to pray on the field after games
    • employers with religious or moral objections to limit access to birth control coverage under the Affordable Care Act
    • public funds for schools offering religious instruction.