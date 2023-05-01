Attorney Louise Ing, a partner with Dentons law firm, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

what are the symptoms of Long COVID?

when is Long COVID considered a disability protected by federal or state law?

what rights do employees have when their Long COVID qualifies as a disability?

tips for employers on how to accommodate employees with Long COVID.

